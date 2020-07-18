GoAP giving top priority to construction of roads in border areas: Official

ITANAGAR, Jul 17: The Arunachal government is giving top priority to construction of roads in the border areas of the state, a senior government official said on Friday.

“All roads to the border areas of the state are of strategic importance and the government has attached top priority for which timelines have been fixed to speed up the process,” Land Management Secretary Sonal Swaroop said.

On Thursday, a threadbare discussion on issues relating to land acquisition, forest clearance, allocation of quarries and joint surveys in all border districts was held during a videoconference from the Project Arunanak headquarters here with Border Roads Organization (BRO) Director General, Lt Gen Harpal Singh and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other officials.

When the BRO DG highlighted the ongoing construction of strategic highways and bridges in the state despite labour crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the chief secretary assured of all possible cooperation to give a new impetus to border road construction for achieving the expected results, Swaroop said.

During the videoconference, all ongoing infrastructure projects, including roads to the border areas, by the BRO were reviewed, the secretary said. (PTI)