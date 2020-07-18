GHSS decides to reduce admission fees

DAPORIJO, Jul 17: The authority of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Upper Subansiri district and the alumni association of the school in a joint meeting here on Friday decided to reduce the students’ admission fees in view of the Covid-19 crisis.

The meeting, chaired by Principal Babom Bam, also decided to allow admission of students from feeder schools only. However, students willing to pursue science and commerce streams will be considered. Transfer cases will also be applicable, the meeting resolved.

No telephonic calls requesting for admission from non-feeder schools or recommendation letters from any quarter would be entertained, the meeting further resolved.

The decisions were taken in view of the school’s limited student housing capacity due to lack of infrastructure.

Further, students have been advised to maintain a physical distance of five metres from one another, and to wear facemasks compulsorily when they come for admission/collection of application forms and other related purposes.

Thermal scanning of the students will also be carried out during admission. The alumni association will approach the medical department in this regard.

The school’s alumni association chairman Dosh Dasi urged the principal and the teachers to improve the quality of education in the school. He also advised students to strictly adhere to the Covid-9 SOP, saying “otherwise they will be debarred from taking admission.”

Vice Principal Prash Kangam, CBSE in-charge Takar Mosu, internal in-charge Tagio Kodak and teachers of the school attended the meeting.