Committee demands check posts in Bordumsa

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, Jul 17: The Covid-19 Vigilance Committee here in Changlang district has demanded immediate installation of check posts at all entry and exit points in Bordumsa circle.

In a representation to the ADC, the committee on Friday sought check posts on the Wagun-IV link road to the Assam Jagun ferry ghat; at the Tori Bari entry point near Pangali Motors here; on the Goju Tinali link road to Kherem Bisa, via Konapothar; on the Mohong link road to adjoining Assam, near Birsa Munda ground; and on the road to Gandhi School in Assam, near the Monday market.

The committee demanded that documents such as Aadhaar card, election ID, ration card, PAN card, school leaving certificate, etc, be sought from entrants to ascertain their identity.

It also demanded installation of laser testing equipment at all check points, and that all shopkeepers of Bordumsa be tested.

The committee further demanded sanitization of the Bordumsa daily market twice a week, and requested the ADC to check peddling of liquors, drugs and other psychotropic substances.