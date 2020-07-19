99 recover from Covid-19 in state; ICR records 97 recoveries

ITANAGAR, Jul 18: After days of reporting the highest numbers of Covid-19 positive cases in the state, the Itanagar capital region (ICR) witnessed the recovery of 97 people on Saturday.

While the ICR did record 18 new cases on Saturday, the total count of active cases in the ICR has gone down from 295 to 216.

The 18 positive cases include seven in the high court area, four in E Sector, and one each in Upper Police Colony and C Sector – all in Naharlagun.

Namsai also saw the recovery of two people, taking the state’s total recovery count on Saturday to 99 persons.

With this, the number of active cases has also come down from 431 to 373.

Meanwhile, two Covid-19 positive cases were detected at the DGP headquarters in Chimpu.

Three new cases were detected in Kapa Colony in Nirjuli, and six were detected in Chiputa in Doimukh circle.

In the districts, six new cases were detected in Papum Pare, and two each in Lower Subansiri and West Kameng (one in each of these two districts is a returnee). Lower Siang reported 10 new cases, and Lower Dibang Valley reported three cases – all among returnees in quarantine centres.