DSO visits 44 BRTF CMI

AALO, Jul 18: A team led by West Siang District Surveillance Officer (DSO) Dr Jombom Kato on Saturday visited the CMI, 44 BRTF, GREF to oversee the quarantine management, and interacted with the doctor and the inmates there.

Stating that many returnees are being traced out for tests during the lockdown, he urged the military and the paramilitary forces also to check up on their personnel.

Dr Kato advised all to maintain social distance, wear masks, and avoid social gatherings to check the spread of Covid-19. (DIPRO)