Former DFCSO passes away

ITANAGAR, Jul 18: Former district food & civil supplies officer (DFCSO) Dana Takio passed away at his residence here on 17 July.

He was 48, and is survived by two wives, three sons and two daughters.

Born in 1972 in Biya village, in Pipsorang administrative centre of the then Lower Subansiri district, Takio did his graduation from Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar.

He had taken voluntary retirement from government service in January 2018 and joined the BJP the next month. He had contested for the Bordumsa-Diyun seat on a Janata Dal (United) ticket in the last assembly election.

Takio had also served as the president of the All Tali Area Students’ Union from 1989-91 and was active with the Tacho Khu Welfare Society till his death.

The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) has deeply mourned the premature death of Takio and said “his sudden death has left a vacuum in the society which will be difficult to fill.”

“His untimely demise is a great loss to the Nyishi community in particular and the state as a whole,” NES president Bengia Tolum said in a condolence message.

Conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the NES prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.