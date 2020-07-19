Prog on horti crops held

HAWAI, Jul 18: Representatives of 40 women SHGs participated in a programme on ‘value addition and processing of horticultural crops under participatory mode’, organized by the Anjaw KVK here on Saturday “to mitigate the effect of Covid-19 and make Anjaw self-dependent.”

Led by DC Ayushi Sudan, the programme was aimed at training the SHGs in processing, value-addition and marketing of large cardamom and other horticultural crops, the KVK informed in a release.

KVK Head Dr Manish Kanwat spoke on the current condition of farmers and agriculture due to the Covid-19 pandemic, “and unfavourable weather of Anjaw district.” Members of the SHGs also spoke about the losses of crops due to heavy rainfall and sought help from the administration.

Hayuliang ADO S Bhattacharjee spoke on “mitigating the effect of the pandemic and serving the community under the nutritional gardening, cluster farming and ATMA schemes,” while Khupa DIET Principal SK Dey encouraged the farmers to adopt new scientific technologies promoted by the KVK to improve crop production.

The DC assured the farmers of all possible help in compensating their losses. She urged the farmers and SHGs to get involved in value-addition, processing, packaging and marketing of large cardamom and crops like turmeric and ginger “on community mode,” and to seek technical guidance from the KVK.

Dr Santosh Kumar presented a brief on the role of FPOs; Naveen Khosiam spoke about oil and nutri-cereal crops production, and Keshab C Gogoi explained about “the jaivikkheti.in and eNAM portals for selling local produces to national level under paramparagatkheti.”