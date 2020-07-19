Online talent competitions organized

ITANAGAR, Jul 18: More than 300 Catholic youths of the Northeast region took part in an online ‘North East Talent’ competition which concluded on 7 July.

The competition was organized by Guwahati (Assam)-based North East Regional Youth Council in three categories, in view of the upcoming ‘National Youth Sunday’. It was also aimed at keeping the youths engaged during the pandemic.

Altogether 111 youths participated in the singing competition. Thirty-eight youths took part in dancing, while the photography competition drew 158 youths from the region.