Remdesivir for Covid-19 arrives

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 18: Injection Remdesivir, meant for treatment of critical Covid-19 patients as per the ICMR clinical management guidelines, has arrived in the state.

The medicine is being distributed to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences in Naharlagun, the zonal general hospital in Tezu (Lohit) and the district hospitals in Pasighat (East Siang), Aalo (West Siang), Bomdila (West Kameng), Tawang, Khonsa (Tirap), and Ziro (Lower Subansiri).

There is reported to be acute shortage of Remdesivir in the country, and the state had to borrow it from the Tezpur Medical College, Assam, according to health officials.