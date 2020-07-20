State records highest single-day spike of 90 cases

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 19: Arunachal recorded the highest single-day spike of 90 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with the Itanagar capital region (ICR) leading the list with 56 cases.

Of the 56, seven are returnees and tested positive in quarantine facilities (QF), health officials informed. The cases were detected in (see box).

Close to the capital, Papum Pare recorded 14 new cases, who the health department said are all returnees and tested positive in QF.

In other districts, Upper Siang recorded seven new cases, Namsai recorded five, and one case each was detected in Leparada and Lower Dibang Valley – all returnees.

Three cases each were detected in West and East Siang – two each were returnees in both districts.

As per health officials, 84 of the cases are asymptomatic and the remaining six are symptomatic.

Meanwhile, four persons recovered in Changlang, and two people each in Namsai and West Kameng recovered on Sunday.

The state’s total Covid-19 positive cases stand at 740. The number of recoveries is 282 and three deaths have been reported.

The number of active cases is 455.