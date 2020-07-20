Uncalled-for vigilantism

As the number of Covid-19 cases rises, the people of the state are starting to panic. This is causing chaos as citizens are starting to take the law into their own hands. Even in the districts, where the numbers of Covid-19 cases are low, the people are demanding imposition of lockdown. If the district administration does not agree to their demand, the citizens along with civil society bodies start to impose self-declared lockdown. Such a situation creates ugly hostility between the administration and the citizens.

While the concerns of the citizens are valid, constitutionally they have no right to impose lockdowns. This kind of step will only make the situation worse for the administrative officers and the frontline workers. The citizens should instead follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) and stay at home. In the Itanagar capital region (ICR), the people in various colonies, sectors and rural village areas have put up barricades blocking the roads to prohibit the entry of outsiders. This is again causing a lot of trouble. Many frontline workers, including police and health department officials living in these areas, are being harassed. This kind of vigilantism at this time of pandemic is uncalled for. Also, it is seen that groups of volunteers are stationed at these barricades to monitor the movement of people. Most of the time, the volunteers do not follow the social distancing norms. In fact they face the threat of getting infected. The ICR administration should immediately remove all these barricades and take action against people who are illegally blocking the roads.