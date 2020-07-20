Webinar on rural development held

NIRJULI, Jul 19: Participants from various parts of the country attended a national webinar on ‘Technological intervention for rural development’, organized by the NERIST’s Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) regional coordinating institute (RCI) here on 18 July.

The programme was hosted by New Delhi-based Indian Institute of Science & Technology’s UBA national coordinating institute (NCI).

During the webinar, AICTE Chairman, Prof Anil D Sahasradudhe stressed “the importance of self-reliance for village in the development of nation.” He urged the institutes of higher learning to take active part in the UBA mission, the flagship programme of the union HRD ministry, “to enrich the rural India.”

IIT Delhi’s UBA national coordinator, Prof VK Vijay highlighted the activities under the UBA, and urged the faculty members and students of institutes to “be reoriented and connected to the rural realities, so that their learning and research become more relevant to the society.”

NERIST Director, Prof HS Yadav spoke on the importance of UBA and informed that the faculty members and students of the NERIST “are taking active part in this mission.”

NERIST UBA regional coordinator, Prof Pradip Lingfa said the webinar would “create a platform to provide a meaningful thrust and a new dimension for the development of need-based technology for rural development.”

The webinar’s organizing secretary, Dr T Patel emphasized on the importance of technological intervention for rural development and sustainable livelihood for the rural people.

IIT Delhi’s Prof SN Naik and IIT Guwahati’s Dr S Karmakar, Prof D Chakrabarti and Dr P Kalita delivered lectures during the technical sessions.