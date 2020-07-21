Work underway to turn MLA aptts into Covid-19 hospital: Libang

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 20: Health Minister Alo Libang has informed that the concerns raised by the people living near the MLA apartments in Itanagar have been addressed and work has started to convert the apartments into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital.

Talking to the press here, Libang said the health department is working hard to make use of the lockdown period to get the hospital ready. He also said that the testing lab facilities in the state are being boosted.

“Testing through TrueNat machines has started in several districts. Another RT-PCR lab will be set up in Pasighat. Antigen test kits are also being sent to the districts,” the minister said.

Stating that “there are enough medicines for Covid-19,” he said more are being procured.

The health minister also said random testing is being carried out in the capital.

“There are 20 wards under the Itanagar Municipal Corporation and accordingly, 20 teams have been formed. Some new staff have undergone training and will start work in a day or two,” Libang said.

The minister commended the frontline workers of the health department. “The frontline workers across the state are silently working without any publicity. Unnecessary criticism will not deter their spirit. The sacrifice of the health workers is appreciated by the people of the state,” he said.

Earlier, Libang visited the mini-secretariat here and interacted with the new staff undergoing training for Covid-19 management and antigen testing. Later, he interacted with senior officers of the state task force on Covid-19 management at the DHS control room.