30 police personnel test Covid- 19 positive in ICR, shifted to CCC

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 21: Twelve personnel of the Naharlagun police station tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the total active cases among police personnel to 30.

Eighteen police personnel had tested positive on Monday.

Tuesday’s positive results include that of an SDPO, an inspector, two sub-inspectors, and eight other personnel.

All 30 have been shifted to the Covid care centre (CCC) in Lekhi, while the rest who tested negative are under quarantine at the police station.

Speaking to reporters, ICR SP Tumme Amo informed that “consequent to the new development, people are not allowed to enter to register cases but can submit complaints from the entry gate. Assistance can also be sought from those deployed at the check posts, if required. If necessary, additional police force from Nirjuli or Itanagar police station will be called for duty.”

Highlighting how the police department has to serve at several locations with limited manpower, the SP said, “The police have to guard the Covid care centre in Lekhi, the paid quarantine centres and containment areas across the capital, and will soon be posted at the MLA apartments which are going to be turned into a Covid hospital. However, I assure that my force will get back to duty after they recover.”

Saying that his men and women are working tirelessly day in and day out, the SP sought the support of the people in containing the virus.

The three police personnel who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 have recovered.