Covid-19+ve mom delivers healthy baby at TRIHMS

ITANAGAR, Jul 21: A 38-year-old Covid-19 positive woman delivered a healthy baby at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun on Tuesday by caesarian section.

The baby weighs 3 kilos and his antigen test has come out negative. He will undergo RT-PCR test on Wednesday, according to TRHIMS officials.

The baby will be kept separate from the mother.

“The baby will either have express breast milk feeding from the mother or any lactating mother, or artificial feeding,” doctors said.

The mother was referred from RKM Hospital after her rapid antigen test for Covid-19 was found to be positive.

The team who carried out the emergency surgery comprised Dr Dhruba Jyoti Sarkar (professor and anaesthesiology department HoD), Dr Paya Liyak (gynaecologist), Dr Amita tapir (senior anaesthesiologist), nursing officers Pura Aku, Dinjum Dulom, Seeta and Mamung, OT assistant Jumter Ori, and sanitary assistants Binita Singh, Lokam Yatang and Asha.