One drug peddler caught with fake press ID; APC, APUWJ, AEDMA condemns act

ITANAGAR, Jul 22: The Arunachal Press Club, Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists, and the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association have condemned in the strongest terms the actions of one Nobo Kumar Das for falsely using the tag of being a media person to indulge in illegal activities.

“It has come to the notice of the press bodies of the state that Das, along with an accomplice, has been flashing an expired ‘press’ card to flout the law of the land. He and his accomplice have been caught peddling drugs around Hollongi,” the statement read.

We would like to state it in clear terms that neither Das nor the media house that he claims to be working for is associated with any of the three press organisations that have been formed to work for the interest of genuine media persons, the media organisations said.

“We condemn the act of misusing the press tag to break the law and malign the fraternity in the harshest terms,” it said, adding: “The APC, APUWJ, and AEDMA will not tolerate such behaviour and stands against such opportunists.”

The press bodies also expressed gratitude to the local youths of Hollongi area who caught them in the act, and the Arunachal Pradesh Police, in whose custody the two are now in.

It further appealed to the citizens to ensure that the work of genuine journalists is not undermined by such imposters.