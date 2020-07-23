State entrepreneurs showcase products at IHGF

ITANAGAR, Jul 22: Two entrepreneurs from Arunachal Pradesh participated in the 49th virtual edition of the Indian Handicrafts & Gifts Fair (IHGF), Delhi and showcased their products through a virtual platform for the first time.

The export promotion council for handicrafts (EPCH) arranged the participation of the Silk Khadi Cluster, Oyan. The cluster development project is being implemented with the support of the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises.

Miri Kuku from Bamboo Valley Creations, Roing also participated in the fair and was able to attract overseas buyers.

Both entrepreneurs from Arunachal Pradesh were able to generate good numbers of buyers’ enquiries from domestic and overseas buyers, the EPCH informed.

More than 25 artisans and entrepreneurs were motivated to participate and display their exquisite crafts in the virtual edition of the IHGF, Delhi from 13 to 19 July.

The programme was spread over 25 virtual halls and saw the participation of more than 1300 manufacturers and exporters from the country.

Approximately 4150 overseas buyers from 108 countries, buying agents and domestic volume retail buyers visited the show on a virtual platform to source home, lifestyle, fashion, furniture and textiles products informed EPCH Director General Rakesh Kumar.

Buyers from regions likes Europe, North America, Oceania, Asia, South America, Middle East, Africa, etc participated in the programme, Kumar said.

“It is expected that serious business enquiries worth Rs 320 crore have been generated during the seven-day event,” Kumar said.

Apart from overseas buyers, department stores of renowned countries, major Indian retail/ online brands also participated in the virtual fair.