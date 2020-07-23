Kamle DA provides immediate relief to fire victims

RAGA, Jul 22: Kamle Deputy Commissioner Hengo Basar, accompanied by officers from the health and police departments visited the victims of the 19 July fire incidents in Don Village and provided relief items to them.

The district administration provided clothes, utensils and other immediate relief items.

The Kamle Employees Welfare Association also provided financial assistance of Rs 61001 to the fire victims.

Later, the team visited Ligu, Liruk, Magdong and Murimugli area under Gepen and Puchigeko circles and raised awareness among the public on Covid-19.

The villagers of upper Kamle impressed upon the DC on the need for establishment of a police station at Geoen circle and to upgrade the PHC at Ligu village to a CHC.

The DC was accompanied by DMO Dr Nani Rika, DRCHO cum District Surveillance Officer Dr Kapu Sopin, Epidemiologist Dr Kapu Tapu, SP Sumit Jha and Raga PS OC Egee Lollen. (DIPRO)