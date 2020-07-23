Mein launches online payment service for post-paid electricity bills

ITANAGAR, Jul 22: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday launched the online payment service for post-paid electricity bills.

Henceforth, the consumers need not go to the electricity offices and can pay their bills simply by logging onto the power department’s portal www.arpdop.gov.in, Mein said.

As of now, the facility of making payment through online will be limited to the consumers of six R-APDRP (Restructure – Accelerated Power Development Reform Programme) towns-Itanagar, Naharlagun, Pasighat, Roing, Tezu and Namsai.

The online bill payment service will also be introduced in Ziro, Daporijo and Aalo very soon, the DCM said, adding that the service will be introduced in 16 more towns after the implementation of the second phase of the Integrated Power Development Scheme.

The power department will also be shortly launching online payment service for pre-paid electricity bills, initially for Itanagar and Naharlagun, he added.

The DCM further informed that the power department has activated a customer care centre, which will be effective from Wednesday.

Consumers can lodge any complaint related to power supply or also can call for any inquiry related to the electricity bills dialling helpline number 1912.

Mein appreciated the power, planning & investment departments for their tireless efforts for timely launch of the online bill payment service despite the lockdown.

Planning & Investment Commissioner PS Lokhande, Planning & Investment Secretary Himanshu Gupta, all the CEs, EEs and SEs of the power department attended the soft launching via video conference. (DCM PR Cell)