DC convenes meeting on Covid-19 situation

PASIGHAT, Jul 23: East Siang DC Kinny Singh on Thursday convened a meeting here with stakeholders to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the district.

As an outcome of the meeting, the need for lockdown at this period was deferred, taking into account the Covid-19 status in the district.

Various suggestions, such as restrictions on movement, regulation of market timing, regulations to check illegal entry, etc, will be implemented, with the objective of ensuring social distancing.

It was also decided to issue strict instructions to bank authorities in connection with employees attending from outside.

The DC said that “we all need to keep vigil and prepare strategies to face any challenges in the future too. Our collective fight of every citizen should continue by following all guidelines and SOPs.”

DMO Dr Kaling Dai presented a brief on the Covid-19 status, and informed that all containment measures have been put in place at the containment zone in Siluk village, such as surveillance, contact tracing, household disinfection, and testing. He informed that currently the situation is under control.

The DMO informed that massive screening and mandatory rapid antigen testing exercise are being carried out daily at the Ruksin check gate.

Earlier, representatives of CBOs and NGOs put forward their suggestions and opinions. They assured to support the administration in the fight against the virus. (DIPRO)