Meeting on Covid-19, disaster preparedness held

YUPIA, Jul 23: The Papum Pare district level incident response team (DLIRT) met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of DC Pige Ligu to discuss and review the Covid-19 preparedness and containment plan for Papum Pare district (rural).

Lauding the frontline workers, the DC exhorted them to work on a war footing, saying that “we should be prepared for all eventualities, be it to break the chain of transmission of virus or any natural disasters in the district.”

Stressing on strengthening preparations at the grassroots level, Ligu directed all administrative officers to constitute block-level rapid response teams with support from the education and the ICDS departments and submit the report within two days.

He also asked the administrative officers to ensure that SOPs are strictly followed.

He directed the DFCSO to maintain sufficient stock of foodgrains, and to ensure that the supply chain of foodgrains is not affected for the people living in vulnerable remote circles like Mengio and Tarasso.

The district transport officer was directed to prepare “actual requirements of vehicles in administrative centres and other related activities for smooth functioning during any emergency.”

The DC directed the district surveillance officer along with the Papum Pare DDMO to constantly monitor the sanitization of containment zones Chiputha and Midpu; availability of sufficient sanitization materials for administrative circles; issuance of medical bulletins of the Covid-19 status every three days; and creation of awareness on mandatory rapid antigen retesting of those whose results are negative.

He also asked the Doimukh SDO to submit a daily inspection report of Chiputha and Midpu areas.

DMO Dr Subu Tasso Kampu informed that the medical department has already constituted a district rapid response team, and that within a couple of days lab technicians, HA, NO, HWO and ANMs of Kimin, Sagalee and Balijan blocks will be given training in the antigen testing process.

She stressed on “maintaining smooth communication among all groups and support to all health workers.”

Sagalee ADC S Lowang spoke about the activities carried out by her team in Sagalee subdivision, while Kimin ADC Likha Teji stressed the need to follow the SOPs to fight the pandemic.

Mengio EAC Tana Bapu, Tarasso CO Rome Mele and Gumto CO Marina Siram requested for provision of sufficient testing kits, PPE, sanitizers, vehicles, and weekly testing of frontline workers manning the check gates.

DFCSO Honi Bayang, District Transport Officer YL Yumlam, and DDSE TT Tara also spoke.

Earlier, District Surveillance Officer Dr RR Ronya presented an overview of the containment plan and highlighted the roles and responsibilities of the district administration.

She also requested all frontline workers to spread awareness and hold counselling sessions for the local population to strictly follow all Covid-19 safety protocols. (DIPRO)