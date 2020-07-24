Lohit DA seals district’s boundaries

TEZU, Jul 23: The Lohit district administration has sealed its inter-district boundaries to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

The step was initiated after several positive cases of Covid-19 were detected in neighbouring Namsai district recently, and following reports of unregulated inter-district movement.

As per reports, some people are taking advantage of the porous boundaries and entering Lohit district from bordering areas of Lohit-Namsai, Lohit-Lower Dibang Valley and Lohit-Tinsukia districts.

As a preventive measure, the boundaries of Lohit-Namsai at Medo and Mishmi-Namgo in Wakro circle of Lohit, and at Digaru check gate and the Sunpura-Paya trijunction will be sealed, read an order issued by DC Prince Dhawan.

The boundaries of Lohit-Tinsukia and Lohit-Lower Dibang Valley connecting Sunpura circle in Lohit will also be sealed immediately.

Inter-district movement between Namsai/Roing and Lohit, except movement of police, medical teams, magistrates and government servants on Covid-19 duty, and army and paramilitary forces, is barred.

Movement of government servants from Lohit to Namsai on holidays and weekends has also been barred.

ERC vehicles will be allowed only if they have valid e-permit and have undergone rapid antigen tests at the Dirak gate and carry a negative test report.

The Lohit DA has instructed the gaon burahs of all boundary villages of Wakro-Namsai, Sunpura-Chapakhowa/Sadiya (Tinsukia) and Tezu and Lower Dibang Valley districts connecting Wakro and Sunpura circles to keep close vigil on inter-district boundary areas to ensure that nobody comes to Lohit district from outside using unauthorized entry points.

The SP and the EAC have also been directed to carry out mobile patrolling round the clock on the national highway from the Paya-Sunpura trijunction to the boundary-end point of Sunpura circle connecting Lower Dibang Valley district to detect violators.

Violators of the order will be liable to be prosecuted under Sections 51 to 60 of the DM Act, besides facing legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, the DA’s order read.