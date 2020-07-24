Unessential movement restricted in E/Siang

PASIGHAT, Jul 23: The East Siang district administration has under Section 144 CrPC prohibited all kinds of movement for unessential activities, including that of individuals and vehicles (interstate/intra-district/inter- district) between 7 pm to 5 am throughout the district.

This was necessitated owing to the spread of Covid-19 and apprehension of “danger for loss of human life, and health and safety, which may disturb public peace and tranquillity,” the order read.

Exceptions are in place for those engaged in essential activities, including operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, loading and unloading of cargoes, and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes.

The order will remain in place till further orders.