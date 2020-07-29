State records 91 Covid-19+ve cases, 22 detected among security forces

ITANAGAR, Jul 28: Ninety-one Covid-19 positive cases were detected in the state on Tuesday, with 22 positive cases detected among the security forces, including the civil police.

Five positive cases were reported among Assam Rifles personnel and three among CRPF personnel in Tirap. Two returnee personnel of the Assam Rifles tested positive in Changlang.

Two and one BRTF personnel tested positive in Lower Dibang Valley and Tawang, respectively.

Six ITBP personnel tested positive in quarantine facilities in Upper Siang, and one tested positive in Leparada.

In Namsai, two police personnel tested positive during routine rapid antigen tests.

The Itanagar capital region recorded 28 new cases, out of which 20 were detected in A Sector, three at the Si-Donyi ground and adjoining areas, and one each at the new DTO office on the Yupia road and the government higher secondary school in Polo Colony – all in Naharlagun.

One case was reported from the government primary school in C-1 Sector in Itanagar.

Two positive cases were reported from the state quarantine facility in Lekhi. One positive case each was detected at the Banderdewa check gate and the TRIHMS. However, these numbers are not reflected in the ICR’s total tally.

Cases at the Rankatu Tea Estate in Changlang also continued to increase with 10 new cases reported from the estate on Tuesday. Additionally, five shopkeepers and a carpenter also tested positive in Changlang.

In East Kameng, six cases were detected in Seppa town and four more cases were detected among returnees.

Three truck drivers delivering essential commodities tested positive in East Siang during rapid antigen tests at the check gate.

A family of four was found to be Covid-19 positive at the check gate in Lohit district; five cases were reported from West Kameng, two from West Siang, and one from Lower Siang. All are returnees.

Meanwhile, 43 people were discharged on Tuesday. These include 16 in the ICR, eight each in Changlang and Lower Siang, seven in Papum Pare, three in Lower Dibang valley, and one in Longding.