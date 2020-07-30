Two minors raped in Changlang, accused arrested

Staff Reporter

DIYUN, July 29: A nine-year-old and a sixteen-year-old were allegedly raped in Diyun under Changlang district in the month of July.

On 15 July, a complaint was lodged at the Diyun police station against Bijoy Mohan Chakma (23) of Santipur Village for the rape of a sixteen-year-old.

The alleged accused was produced before the special judge, Khonsa through video conferencing, who remanded him to judicial custody.

In another case reported on 25 July, a 61-year-old Unilye Chakma of Jyotipur village allegedly raped a nine-year-old.

The police in Changlang have registered both the cases under section 376 (i) IPC r/w POCSO Act and the findings collected during medical examination have been forwarded to the CFSL, Gauhati.

The cases were registered after the families approached the Chakma Women Welfare Society (CWWS) Diyun for help.

The CWWS said that one of the survivors was given medical care and counselling by the One Stop Center based on contacts provided by the district administration, while medical care and counselling is underway for the other.

The CWWS team also visited the families of the victims and assured of extending them all possible help in their fight for justice against the perpetrators of the heinous crime, said Geeta Chakma of the society when contacted by this daily.

Thirty-four rape cases have been reported so far in the state this year alone, with 11 cases reported in the capital region.