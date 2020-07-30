State records 80 Covid-19 positive cases

Shi Yomi records its first two cases

ITANAGAR, Jul 29: The state recorded a total of 80 Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday. Of the 80 detected, six persons are symptomatic while the rest are asymptomatic.

Shi Yomi also reported its first two positive cases. Both are returnees (From East Siang in the state and Assam). They have been detected from quarantine facility (QF).

At Changlang, 18 cases were reported which included two Assam Rifles personnel (both returnees from Uttarakhand and Bihar), two from Rangkatu Tea Estate, three shopkeepers, besides a businessman, and an electrician, while nine cases are detected from Bordumsa.

Eight ITBP personnel from West Siang were detected Covid-19 positive from QF, while seven positive cases were reported from QF in Lohit of which six are ITBP personnel and one is military personnel.

Namsai reported six cases, of which five are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier, while one was detected at the check gate.

Six Assam Rifles personnel in Tirap were also detected positive during RDT-Ag testing at QF.

At Tawang, five BRTF personnel were detected positive by True Nat testing in QF.

Three cases were also reported from West Kameng, out of which, one is form the BRTF, while two are truck drivers detected at the check gate.

Two ITBP personnel were also detected positive in Papum Pare from QF.

One case was reported from Seppa town in East Kameng. The person is a primary contact of a Covid-19 positive person detected earlier, the health department informed.

At Lower Siang, one returnee from Assam was detected positive from QF.

One essential commodities driver was detected positive at a check gate in East Siang, while at Upper Siang one from the ITBP was tested positive from QF.

Meanwhile, the number of patients from the state who recovered stood at sixty. Thirty-six persons were discharged from ICR, 11 from Papum Pare, eight from East Siang, two from Lower Subansiri and one each from Upper Subansiri, West Kameng and Changlang.

20 from ICR detect Covid-19 positive

A total of 1947 people were tested for Covid-19 in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Wednesday, out of which 20 people tested positive. (For details of the ICR’s locations, please see box.)

Three cases were also detected at the RKM Hospital, which include a cancer patient, a pregnant woman and one symptomatic person. All three are admitted in the TRIHMS.

While this data is reflected in the daily Covid bulletin by the health department, these cases have not been tallied into the ICR’s total.

Briefing on it, Capital District Medical Officer Dr Mandip Perme said that the rapid response teams conducted a total of 1499 tests in 20 wards under the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, and detected 12 positive cases.

Six more positive cases were detected at the state quarantine centre (SQC), Lekhi and one each at the Banderdewa check gate and TRIHMS testing centre. It is to be noted that four cases at the SQC Lekhi are repeat tests.

The DMO also stated that “till now, not a single case has been reported from ward no. 2, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 in Itanagar since the start of antigen tests on 10 July.”

“As no positive case has been reported, these six teams will be deployed in areas where more cases have been reported in order to scale up the antigen tests,” said Dr Perme.

The DMO also expressed concern over people staying in the Covid care centre (CCC) spreading wrong information about the novel coronavirus. He appealed to such people to refrain from misguiding the citizens.

“Asymptomatic patients are kept in CCCs so that they do not spread the virus to others. It is true that they do not face much health threats and do not require medicine for treatment. But they can become carriers and spread it to those people for whom Covid might be fatal, especially people with existing health issues, citizens over the age of 60 and children below 10 years,” added Dr Perme.

“The serious (symptomatic) patients are referred to TRIHMS,” he informed.

Further, Dr Perme shared that random antigen testing of the citizens residing in the containment zones will soon begin, and urged them not to venture out of their containment zones.