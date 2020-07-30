Mon Autonomous Region demand gains momentum, committee seeks early creation

TAWANG, Jul 29: The Mon Autonomous Region Demand Committee (MARDC) has called for early creation of the Mon Autonomous Region.

The committee has been seeking creation of the autonomous region since 2003 and the state legislative assembly had passed a resolution in 2004 for creation of the autonomous region.

During a meeting held under the aegis of the Monpa Mimang Tsogpa on Wednesday in Tawang, which was also attended by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the committee “expressed extreme displeasure over the inordinate delay of the government in granting the autonomous region.

Urging immediate creation of the autonomous region, it was decided in the meeting to pursue the same vehemently with tripartite talks of the demand committee with the state government and the Government of India for creation of the proposed autonomous region at the earliest.

A decision was also taken to immediately revive various committees of the MARDC both in Tawang and West Kameng districts and to start launching various activities related to the issue in the twin districts on a fixed timeline basis.

MLA Lumla Jambey Tashi presented brief chronology of events from 2003 onwards when the demand was initially made. He informed about assurances given by then chief minister Nabam Tuki and MP (LS) Takam Sanjoy for creation of the autonomous region in 2013.

A memorandum requesting the state government to take up the long-pending demand of the Mon Autonomous Region was later presented to the chief minister.

“The demand for Mon Autonomous Region, which is pending with the Government of India, was initiated in the year 2003. The state legislative assembly adopted and resolved for creation of the Autonomous District Council of Tawang and West Kameng, along with the Autonomous District Council of Tirap and Changlang way back in 16-02-2004 and forwarded the same to the Government of India. After series of follow up action over the years, the demand is still pending with the Government of India”, read a press statement by Sonam T Thungon, member secretary of the committee.

Legislators of Tawang and West Kameng district, including students’ union representatives, religious figures, senior officers and eminent personalities of Tawang and West Kameng district attended the meeting.