Webinar on ‘suicide prevention during Covid-19 pandemic’ held

ITANAGAR, Jul 29: The psychosocial support group under the banner of the All Arunachal Pradesh Psychological Association organized a webinar on ‘suicide prevention during Covid-19 pandemic’ on Tuesday.

In his deliberation, PSY Link chairman and former president of the Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists, Dr Krishnan Gireesh dwelt on the aspects of ‘I quit’ and ‘Why?’ which focused on the perspective of the victim, highlighting the myths and realities on the reasons suicides occur. He also emphasized on personal and cultural risk factors related to suicide.

In the second technical session, Pampak Khumukcham, a licensed clinical psychologist and assistant professor at the RIMS, Manipur department of psychology, spoke at length on the topic ‘Psychological first-aid for the caregivers.’

She focused on the role of a caregiver for the victim and emphasized that anyone can be a caregiver and that it is not necessary that one needs to know a certain set of skills to take care of the victim.

She also highlighted the dos and don’ts one must know as a caregiver and the importance of listening and active planning while dealing with people with suicidal tendencies.

Guest Assistant Professor at the Rajiv Gandhi University’s psychology department, Jomyir Bagra said “The webinar is specially meant for the people of the state, as the state has witnessed an increasing number of suicide cases in the recent times. This webinar is an attempt to respond to the issues of self-harm and thoughts of suicide in young people.”

The state tele-consultation helpline numbers are 104 and 80103 40000.

For psychosocial support, call NIMHANS (toll-free) helpline 080-46110007.