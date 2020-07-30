Reconsider online exams: DCC

ITANAGAR, Jul 29: The District Congress Committee (DCC) of Changlang has appealed to the education minister and secretary to reconsider the conduct of online examinations and classes citing connectivity issues in the district.

In a letter to the education secretary on 28 July, the DCC informed that Changlang district has “very poor network connectivity and road communication.”

“Road, electricity, telecommunication is almost nil in most of the places in the district, such as Khimiyang, Vijoynagar, Manmao, Namtok and Yatdam,” it highlighted in its letter.

“The Rang Frah Government College itself is not well-connected with road, electricity, and telecommunication. Electricity here is available only for two to three hours a day,” it said.

Apart from concerns related to the increasing cases of Covid-19 and several areas declared as containment zones in Changlang district, it also highlighted the havoc the monsoon rains have created in the district.

“Under such circumstances, sitting for online examinations for students of Changlang district will be very difficult,” it said.

The DCC appealed to the education minister and secretary to reconsider the government’s decision to conduct online examination for larger interest of the student community of Arunachal Pradesh.