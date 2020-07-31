ACDSU demands cancellation of online exam, classes

[Pisi Zauing]

MIAO, Jul 30: The All Changlang District Students’ Union (ACDSU) in a memorandum to the education secretary on Thursday demanded cancellation of the directive to conduct online examination and classes in Changlang district.

The memorandum, submitted by ACDSU vice president Thangbon Tangha and vigilance & RTI cell secretary Amos Ronrang, argued that “network connectivity is extremely inadequate in most parts of Changlang district, especially in villages.”

It said that, owing to the outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown, all school and college students have returned home to their villages for safety.

The memorandum further stated that the lone college there, the Rang Frah Government College itself is located in a place “where means of transportation is rare with other serious problems of fluctuating electricity supply and almost nonexistent internet services.”

“The students of Changlang district are already in dilemma and stress, following announcement of online examination and classes,” the ACDSU said, adding that even the syllabus of the current session is “yet to start, owing to the lockdown and closure of schools and colleges.”

“Under such circumstances, it is practically impossible on the part of students of Changlang district to appear online classes and examination without completing their courses and we therefore request for immediate cancellation of the order,” the memorandum read.