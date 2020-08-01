Coordination meeting on Covid-19 held

TAWANG, Jul 31: Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi on Friday convened a meeting here with representatives of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces, public leaders from Jang, and student union leaders, in view of the recent finding of Covid-19 positive cases among army and GREF personnel in the district.

“Since many of the villagers work under the GREF as labourers and we are interdependent, it is very important for all of us to work together to fight this virus,” the MLA said, adding that “it is important for all of us to follow the SOPs issued by the government from time to time to contain this virus.”

Tashi asked the army and the paramilitary forces to strictly observe the SOPs “and adhere to 28 days’ strict quarantine as extra measure to check any possibility of Covid-19 positive case, and plan a strategy to contain the pandemic.”

The MLA requested the GREF authority to “not curtail the wages of labourers who have been home quarantined by the administration due to their coming in contact with positive cases.”

Tawang DC Sang Phuntsok read out the new SOP issued by the government, and a memorandum submitted by the villagers of Jang, expressing serious concern over the finding of Covid-19 positive cases at the GREF camp in Jang, where several locals are engaged as labourers.

However, most of the tests carried out on the labourers so far have returned negative results.

Public leaders along with the ADC and the SDMO of Jang, and students leaders also placed their opinions during the meeting.

The DC thanked the villagers of Jang “for contribution in erecting a check gate at the point of entry” and providing free food to drivers during the lockdown. (DIPRO)