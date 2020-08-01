Indian Army recruiting porters

AALO, Jul 31: The Indian Army is raising a porter company to serve West Siang, Siang and Shi-Yomi districts.

In this connection, the army is organizing a recruitment rally at NAB, Kaying, Aalo, Mechuka, Tadadega and Tato from 25 July to 5 August at NAB, Kaying, Aalo, Mechuka, Tadadega and Tato to fill up 370 vacant porter requirements.

Vacancies of 70 for NAB, 100 for Kaying, 30 for Segong, 20 for Aalo, 40 for Mechuka, 30 for Tadadege, and 80 for Tato are available for the local youths of the three districts. (DIPRO)