ANYA denounces CM for patronizing demand for MAR creation

ITANAGAR, Aug 1: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has “denounced” Chief Minister Pema Khandu for allegedly “patronizing the demand for creation of Mon Autonomous Region (MAR) for Tawang and West Kameng by including Lada and Bana areas of East Kameng district.”

On reports that the Mon Autonomous Region Demand Committee (MARDC) is being headed by MLAs Jambey Tashi and Phurpa Tsering and OSD to CM Nob Tsering, along with other members, the ANYA sought to know how the chief minister’s office and MLAs could be part of a boycott of panchayat elections.

Accusing the chief minister of promoting regionalism and communal politics in the state, the ANYA said that a “lion share of state and centrally sponsored schemes/funds are sanctioned and implemented in Tawang and West Kameng districts every financial year.”

Saying that the “unemployment problem is almost nil in their belts in comparison to other districts of Arunachal Pradesh,” and citing the existence of the department of Karmik & Adhyatmik Affairs, the association questioned the need for MAR.

“Every district and community of Arunachal Pradesh would start demanding autonomy in the future as the chief minister – an executive head of the state – is openly supporting his own community and region in the demand, process and movement of the Mon Autonomous Region,” it said.

It appealed to the top central BJP leaders and the prime minister to “use their wisdom and see how BJP leaders are playing divisive policy/politics which may diminish the popularity of BJP in Arunachal Pradesh.”