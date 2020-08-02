Create awareness to prevent loss of lives: CM

ITANAGAR, Aug 1: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called for creating widespread awareness to prevent loss of lives and properties in natural disasters.

Chairing a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) here on Saturday, the CM reviewed the activities of the SDMA, and the status of the upcoming State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) headquarters in Hollongi and the five regional response centres being set up across the state.

He reviewed the activities of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the state, and thanked union minister Kiren Rijiju “for his contribution for a permanent battalion headquarters of NDRF in the state.”

Khandu also advocated strengthening the Aapda Mitra scheme to impart skill training on disaster preparedness to community volunteers.

Among others, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, and officials of the SDRF and the NDRF attended the meeting. (CM’s PR Cell)