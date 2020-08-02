Gov, CM discuss development, Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Aug 1: Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, and the two discussed developmental issues and the status of the Covid-19 management in the state.

The governor and the CM shared ideas to mitigate the challenges in managing the pandemic which is causing devastating effects on the socioeconomic front. They considered measures to boost the state’s economy, which has been facing consequences due to the pandemic and the excessive rains and floods this year.

The two discussed steps to address the damages caused by the recent floods and landslides in different locations of the state. Mishra emphasized that “for the welfare of the people, road communication must be kept open and other vital infrastructure must be kept functional.”

The governor also commended the chief minister and his cabinet for initiating the cluster farming and the nutritional kitchen garden schemes, saying they would “lessen our dependence on other states for vegetables and livestock.”

Khandu briefed the governor on his recent tour of the border areas and his interactions with the local people and the security forces stationed in various parts of the state. (Raj Bhavan)