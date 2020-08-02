DC takes stock of flood situation in Mebo

PASIGHAT, Aug 1: East Siang DC Kinny Singh on Saturday visited flood-affected villages in Mebo subdivision, including Borguli, Seram, and Namsing Kongkul.

Accompanied by Mebo ADC Bani Lego, the water resources department (WRD) EE and other officers, the DC interacted with the villagers at the spot where flood protection work was carried out by the villagers under the supervision of the WRD.

The team held a ‘public interactive meeting’ at Namsing, where the villagers spoke about the problems being faced by them due to the ongoing flood in the Siang.

Former panchayat leader Gumin Tayeng informed that the massive flood this year has affected road connectivity and submerged agricultural and horticultural fields.

He sought construction of an alternative road connecting Namsing and Kongkul villages as the existing road has been totally eroded. He also requested for assessment of the damages for early payment of compensation.

Official sources informed that the officers of Mebo subdivision contributed Rs 1,27,000 for flood protection measures.

Lauding the villagers for the voluntary work done by them to protect the area, the DC informed that “an immediate flood protection scheme under the MGNREGA has been sanctioned for immediate relief of the villagers, and work will begin soon.” (DIPRO)