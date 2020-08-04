BSNL launches mobile service in Vijoynagar

VIJOYNAGAR, Aug 3: The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) launched 2G mobile service here in Changlang district on 1 August.

Located 157 kms from the nearest town of Miao, Vijoynagar is one of the remotest places and the easternmost EAC HQ of Changlang. It shares international border with Myanmar on three sides.

The state government and the Indian Air Force extended help and logistic support to the BSNL for transportation of the mobile and satellite equipment, the BSNL stated in a release.

“The work was successfully carried out by BSNL despite difficulties faced by the staff during this pandemic time. The BSNL staff had to stay and wait at Jorhat (Assam) for nearly a month to airlift the mobile and satellite equipment to Vijoynagar,” it said.

“The work was carried out by SDE (Mobile) Karma Tsering, with the help of Kanta (Rigger),” it added.