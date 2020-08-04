ANYA asks CM to step down, announces 36-hr ICR bandh

ITANAGAR, Aug 3: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has demanded that Chief Minister Pema Khandu step down from his post, accusing him of playing divisive politics by promoting regionalism and communalism.

“The chief minister’s chair is a constitutional post and someone holding the post should not promote a particular community, region and religion,” the ANYA stated in a release on Monday.

The association accused the CM of patronizing the Mon Autonomous Region Demand Committee, which is spearheaded by local MLAs along with the OSD to the chief minister’s office (CMO), Lham Tashi.

“The chief minister is concentrating towards Tawang and West Kameng districts and his community.

He is taking the people of Arunachal Pradesh for granted and ruling the state like a dictatorship form of government. Public grievances are not heard at all, and even central and state-sponsored schemes and funds are not equally distributed,” the ANYA alleged.

The association further alleged that the CM failed to introduce the “one crore work order system, despite submission of report and recommendations to the government by a committee headed by Education Minister Taba Tedir for cabinet approval and passing in state assembly.”

The ANYA also said it had submitted a representation demanding a white paper on the financial status of the state, the TAH compensation scam and the APSSB job scam to the CM on 29 May, besides seeking a white paper on the “fund receipt and expenditure on Covid-19 management” on 19 July, “but till date there is no response from the CMO.”

The ANYA announced a 36-hour Itanagar capital region (ICR) bandh from 27 August to push its demands.