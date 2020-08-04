Voluntary testing centres set up

ITANAGAR, Aug 3: The health department has identified various centres in the Itanagar capital region for voluntary rapid antigen tests for Covid-19. They are expected to start functioning from 5 August.

The centres in Naharlagun are the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, the state quarantine centre in Lekhi, the Nirjuli health & wellness centre, and the IMC office.

The Itanagar centres are the RK Mission Hospital, the Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok, the Ganga health & wellness centre, the Chimpu primary health centre, and the senior officer apartment near the zoo.

The Banderdewa check gate will also continue to serve as a voluntary testing centre.

However, since these are voluntary testing centres, charges may be levied.

The department is yet to decide on the testing fee.