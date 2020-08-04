P/Pare, ICR DAs issue instructions on entry & exit

ITANAGAR, Aug 3: The Papum Pare and the Itanagar capital region (ICR) district administrations have issued instructions regarding the entry and exit of people and vehicles via the point of testing/screening at Hollongi, Banderdewa and Gumto check gates.

All persons coming from or leaving for Guwahati and Tezpur in Assam and the western parts of Arunachal in their personal vehicles shall be allowed to enter/exit via the Hollongi check gate.

All trucks/goods transport vehicles bound for Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri and East Kameng districts and Sagalee, Mengio, etc, and rural parts of Papum Pare shall be allowed movement via the Gumto check gate.

The exit of people from the ICR for Likabali, Ruksin and

the eastern parts of Arunachal shall be allowed via the Gumto check gate. Travellers entering the ICR from Pasighat, Likabali and the eastern parts of Arunachal shall continue to enter via the Banderdewa check gate.

The entry of trucks/goods carriers and buses/other transport vehicles into the ICR shall be allowed via the Banderdewa check gate.

The normal timing for entry of people and trucks via the check gates at Hollongi, Banderdewa and Gumto shall be from 6 am to 6 pm.

“Exceptions on medical and other emergencies shall be dealt with on a case-to-case basis,” the instruction reads.

Exit permits for inter-district travel via Assam shall be issued at the check gates by the incident commander or the police officer in charge of the check gate concerned.