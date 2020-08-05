DC distributes power tillers

AALO, Aug 4: West Siang DC Moki Loyi distributed eight subsidized power tillers to selected beneficiaries of the district in a function here on 3 August.

The tillers have been made available under the Centre’s Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture scheme.

The DC exhorted the farmers to make the best use of the horticulture equipment, while DHO Kirmar Lona spoke on the broad objective behind the incentive and appealed to the farmers to “use the machines for specific purposes only.” (DIPRO)