Villagers conduct cleanliness drive

AALO, Aug 4: The residents of Libu Bene village, located at the entry point of Kamba subdivision, conducted a cleanliness drive along the stretch of the road from Opo Yijo to the village on 3 August.

This stretch of the road is used by a large number of people from Kamba for morning and evening walks.

The residents cleared plastic bottles, polythene, used cans, liquor bottles and debris from the road.

The village committee has appealed to commuters not to litter the road “to maintain its sanctity and create a pollution-free environment.”

“Roadside party and alcoholism in the name of gathering is totally banned by the village committee within the specified areas, and anyone found violating the appeal will be imposed a fine of Rs 10,000,” it said. (DIPRO)