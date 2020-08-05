DSO urges people to report for screening after Covid-19 cases detected in Namsai

NAMSAI, Aug 4: After the detection of Covid-19 positive cases in the market here, the Namsai district surveillance officer (DSO) has requested all those who have visited barber shops in Tinali and 2nd Mile, Tiwari Book Store, Choudhury Groceries, and the imam of the mosque in Namsai town to report for Covid-19 screening.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, DSO Dr CM Thamoung requested those who have visited these places and the person anytime between 20 and 31 July to enroll their names using the contact number of the Covid sample collection centre, or to contact the Covid-19 control room at 98630 34626.

“Your cooperation in this regard will help combat the situation in Namsai district,” the DSO said.