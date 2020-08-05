32 new Covid-19 cases reported on Tue

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 4: The state recorded 32 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, out of which 12 are from the central paramilitary force (CPMF).

Seven cases among CPMF personnel were detected in Lohit, three in West Kameng, and two in Yupia.

Additionally, Lohit detected a positive case in an Itanagar returnee in quarantine facility (QF).

Seven cases were detected in Likabali town in Lower Siang during rapid antigen tests.

Two primary contacts of a positive person were found positive for Covid-19 in East Siang, and two other cases were found among truck drivers at the check gate.

One person in Naharlagun town in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) tested positive, while two were detected at check gates.

Two cases each were found among returnees in Changlang and Tirap.

In East Kameng, a shopkeeper in Seppa town was found positive.

Meanwhile, 42 people recovered on the day. These include nine each in Tawang and Tirap, seven each in East Siang and the ICR, five in Yupia, two each in Lohit and Namsai, and one in East Kameng.

407 antigen tests conducted, 3 test positive in ICR

Three people tested positive for Covid-19 in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Tuesday.

Altogether 407 rapid antigen tests were conducted at various testing centres in the ICR.

ICR DMO Dr Mandip Perme informed that two people tested positive at the Banderdewa check gate while another tested positive at the TRIHMS testing centre. Later, they were taken to the Covid care centre.

The DMO said that till date 819 positive cases have been detected, out of which 610 have been discharged and 209 are still active.

Dr Perme said that those who want to get themselves tested may visit any of the 10 existing and newly designated Covid-19 testing centres in the ICR.

“The new and existing centres in the capital region for rapid antigen testing are the TRIHMS and the IMC office building in Naharlagun, the SQC in Lekhi, the HWC in Nirjuli area, and Banderdewa check gate. In Itanagar, testing shall be carried out at the RK Mission Hospital, the Ashoka Hotel, the Ganga HWC, the Chimpu PHC and the senior officer apartment at Zoo Road from 5 August onwards,” the DMO said.