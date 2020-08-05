Taki launches ‘Vocal for local’ initiative

ITANAGAR, Aug 4: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki on Tuesday launched the ‘Vocal for local’ initiative in the agriculture sector in a function at the civil secretariat here.

The minister spoke about the aims of the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme, and urged the state’s youths to “use time and energy in sustainable and economically viable interventions such as agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and poultry enterprise.”

“While promoting ‘Vocal for local’, we should make sure that our final products are as per market demand, price competitive and follow set protocols for concerned ministries or departments,” he said.

The minister congratulated Agriculture Secretary Bidol Teyeng for coming up with the idea of launching the initiative in the agriculture sector, and advised all APMCs to “initiate such activities in respective district for promoting local grown food products.”

Taki also congratulated Green Gold group proprietor Likha Maj “for being part of the kickstart of chain of events across the state.”

Agriculture Commissioner Prasant Lokande informed that the state government would support any initiative for the greater interest of the state’s farming community.

Maj, who is also the promoter of the mega food park project, requested the state government to provide road, electricity and water supply at the site of the proposed food park.

The event ended with sale and distribution of lemon by Tarajuli-based Green Gold integrated farm.