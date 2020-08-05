Tedir welcomes new edn policy

ITANAGAR, Aug 4: Education Minister Taba Tedir has welcomed the new education policy (NEP) of the union human resource development ministry.

Interacting with the press here on Tuesday, Tedir said the NEP would have a far-reaching effect in the state and across the country.

“The new education policy has been launched after a gap of 34 years. The policy, which will be implemented in a phased manner, will definitely bring in some kind of revolution in the education sector,” he said.

The minister said the focus on pre-primary education, vocational education and research is a major highlight of the NEP.

“Emphasis on pre-primary school will help to improve the basics of the children. Lot of importance has been given to training teachers. Likewise, there are several other aspects of the NEP which will not only help the state but the nation as a whole,” Tedir said.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the improved performance in this year’s CBSE examinations, and said various policies adopted by the education department had a role in it.

“No doubt the students have worked hard, but the education department has also taken some important decisions which have helped. We have introduced mandatory pre-board examinations for classes 10 and 12. The students who failed in pre-board were not allowed to sit in the main exams,” said Tedir.

The minister claimed that though some parents and students who did not clear the pre-board exam approached him with an appeal to be allowed to sit in the main examinations, he did not budge.

Tedir also said the reintroduction of class 5 and 8 state board examinations would have a positive effect.

On the issue of online classes, the minister said that he recently held meetings with all the internet service providers operating in the state for better coordination.

“The service providers are providing us with data of availability of internet in various districts of the state. Based on it, the respective DDSEs are being advised to start online classes in the government-run schools,” said Tedir.

He also said the department is working on a plan for the students of far-flung areas where there are no internet facilities.

“In those areas where there is no internet facility and where teachers are available and where there are no Covid-19 cases, the students will be provided with a worksheet which is being prepared by the SCERT and the DIET. The students can submit assignments and homework. We have to keep the children engaged,” he said.

Tedir said a beginning has to be made keeping in view the Covid-19 cases, and assured to make corrections whenever a situation arises.

The minister further said that the admission date for the government schools has been extended till 15 August.

“The DDSEs have been asked to take admission, so that we know the exact numbers of students. Also, all the books have been provided to the respective DDSEs,” he added.