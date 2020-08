ITANAGAR, Aug 4: The Arunachal Indigenous Students’ Union said that is opposes the demand for creation of Mon autonomous region (MAR) as it is discriminatory and separatist in nature.

The union also questioned the decision to boycott the panchayat elections by the Mon Autonomous District Demand Committee, and asked Chief Minister Pema Khandu to create jobs and opportunities for people who had been severely hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic instead of entertaining a divisive decision.