YINGKIONG, Aug 4: Mariyang-Geku MLA Kanggong Taku inspected the ongoing PMGSY road work from Mariyang to Millang village in Upper Siang district on Monday, and instructed the contractor and the department concerned to complete the road “as per the standard guidelines.”

The Rs 5.57 crore 10-km PMGSY road was sanctioned in 2018-19 and is scheduled to be completed by 9 August.

The MLA was accompanied by government officers and senior local leaders during his visit. (DIPRO)