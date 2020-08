ITANAGAR, Aug 4: All Pakke-Kessang District Students’ Union has sought the establishment of extension campuses of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Dissing Passo circle of Pakke-Kessang district.

In a letter to the education secretary, it said that it has identified land measuring 100 acres for establishment of extension campuses.

“The earmarked area is free from any type of encumbrances, and additional land can be acquired if there is any further necessity,” the union said.