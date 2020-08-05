Fin’l aid given to deceased driver’s family

AALO, Aug 4: The Covid-19 frontline workers of West Siang district have contributed Rs 25,000 to the family of Sangpula Tayo, who lost his life in the line of duty when the ambulance he was driving met with an accident while he was returning here after delivering samples at the ICMR in Dibrugarh (Assam) on 4 July.

The amount, which was handed over to DMO Dr Jumge Padu, was contributed by medical staffers, ASHAs and anganwadi workers.

The DMO office has transferred the amount to the account of the wife of the deceased. (DIPRO)